Maketu hosts cast of Pork Pie

Kua takahia e ngā kaiwhakaari o te kiriata a 'Pork Pie - A joyous adventure' i a Aotearoa ma runga waka Mini. Kia hāngai ki te kiriata, kei runga rātou i te huarahi mai Kaitaia ki Waihōpai, heoi ki ia pekanga ka tū ki te whakahaere whakataetae whakahoro kai. Inanahi rā i tae rātou ki Maketu.

I roto i te rua miniti me oti i a koe te kai i tēnei kai, koira te whainga matua.

Hei tā Tom Hern (Kaihaika - Pork Pie), “The pies that we have got today are special free range pork pies made by Maketu pies. So they made them especially for the movie.”

Hei tautoko i te whakarewatanga o te kiriata hōu nō Aotearoa, 'Pork Pie - a joyous adventure' kei runga ngā kaiwhakaari o te kiriata i te huarahi ki Waihōpai mo ngā whetu o te kiriata he kaupapa tēnei kia tūhono ai rātou ki ngā taone me ngā iwi i runga i tēnei haerenga.

Ko tā Ashleigh Cummings (Kaiwhakaari), “You can get very caught in what is happening in the world and it can be quite sad but then you see induvial coming together like this and joining in and charity runs and supporting local films and it's just been so much fun.”

Hei tā James Rolleston (Te Whakatōhea, Ngāti Porou), “It's got an awesome story its action packed and it's got an awesome balance between comedy, love and action and this film is a perfect representation of how beautiful our country is.

Whai muri i tēnei ko Maketu kei mua e haere ana mo te nui o ngā kai kua kai i roto i te rua miniti. Tokotoru ngā wāhanga i oti i tēnei kaiwhakataetae te kai, ā, na te hangatanga o tēnei kai ki Maketu kua whai hua te katoa.

Ko tā James Wilson (Maketu Pies), “We are sending them around the country when they go to places so they have pies to do different things and events and things, small little run but there a beautiful pork pie free range pork in them and they are great yeah really good.

Mai konei ka haere tēnei tira ki Rotorua, Taupō, Taihape, Te Papaioea tae noa ki Te Whanganui-a-Tara hei tēnei ahiahi.