Mai rā anō te kina he kai pārekareka he horotai, engari ia te anga?

Kei te mahi ngātahi a Hikurangi Enterprises, ngā hapū o Te Tairāwhiti, te Wero Pūtaiao ā-Motu e Toitū ai te Moana, rātau ko te Pūtahi Cawhorn anō hoki, hei ngote mai i ngā rongoā kei roto tonu i te kina.

Ko tā Tākuta Matt Miller o te Pūtahi Cawthorn, “The one in the shell is really new and we've got to do a lot of discovery to find out what it can do there's been some reports in the literature but we want to get down and deep and we want to find out if the kina that we have here is something different to the rest of the world.”

Kei roto tonu i te anga o te kina he mātai koiora ka whakamahia hei rongoā i ngā mate huka, te mate o te pūkoro tinana me wētahi atu māuiui anō hoki.

Hei tā Tākuta Matt Miller, “Brave iwi up here are going into the water grabbing some kina, I'm taking it into the lab I'm extracting it and I'm doing all the chemistry around it, finding out what's in it and how much, and then we're working with other institutes like Massey University and they're finding out, putting into cell-lines, seeing what it does how good it is in humans.”

Ko tā te hui nei a Te Tai Pari he whakakao i te hunga pūtaiao me ngā whānau o Te Tairāwhiti kia whakakōrero i ngā mahi hei whakawhanake i te ohanga moana o tēnei rohe, otirā kia tūhonohono i ngā kaitieki taiao ki ngā kairangahau.

Ko tā Panapa Ehau o Hikurangi Enterprises, “We've been mapping over a number of years the natural resources that we have within our rohe to develop opportunities that look after our natural resources and look after our people.”

Nā Te Wero Pūtaiao ā-Motu E Toitū ai te Moana, te pūtea tautoko, ka mutu he whakahāngai i ngā whakahaere ki te mauri o te moana, kia whai atu anō hoki te Māori.

Hei tā te kaitaki Māori o Moana Whakauka hei tā Jame Whetu (Waikato), “So the kina project is a beautiful example of thinking outside the box of how we can utilise those resources, our mātauranga and stretch it beyond just fisheries.”

Hei āpōpō whakatakoto ai ngā take e pā ana ki te mana o ngā rawa me te hoko atu i ngā momo Taonga Ika.