Maha ake ngā whare mō ngā whānau ki Tāmaki Makaurau

He whā tekau ngā whānau ka whai wāhi atu ki ngā kainga hōu i raro i te kaupapa o Tāmaki Regeneration. He whare pāpori ka tuwhera ki Ukutoia.

Kua eke te wā e kite ai tēnei whānau Māori i tā rātou whare hou.

Ko tā te kaiwhakahaere o TRC, Neil Porteous, "They've moved in from damp, draftee homes into these new dry houses, they really appreciate that."

Ko rātou tētahi o ngā whānau ka hūnuku mai ki ēnei whare hōu i raro i te mana whakahāere o Tāmaki Whakaoratia.

"We're going to be working with the Tamaki community on a regeneration programme to replace two and a half thousands of those houses with 7,500 new warm, dry houses and they'll be a mixture of social houses."

Kei te ohorere a Neil Porteous kua rewa tēnei kaupapa i mua i te rā kōwhiringa pōti.

"That's a pure coincidence because we certainly didn't plan anything around that because this has been in planning for weeks and we did it today because this is when the houses are ready for the whanau to move into."

He kainga hōu, ka whai waahi atu ki ngā whānau i Tāmaki Makaurau i mua i ngā tau tekau mā rima.

Ko tā Tautoko Witika, “They're doing everything they can that think is right but as far as people think on the ground we don't have a full view of how thinking or how they operate.”

Mēnā he whānau rawa kore rātou, ka āhei ngā kainoho ki enei whare hou.