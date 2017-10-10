Mā ngā rīpene tā e whakaatu te hītori Māori ki Te Matau a Maui

Mā ngā rīpene tā ā te kaihopu whakaahua a Russell Spiller e rua tekau mano te rahi ka kite te marea i te noho a te māori ki waenga i te iwi whānui i Te Matau a Maui.

Tata ki te kotahi miriona te nui o aua pikitia kua uru ki te ao tihi.

"They're mainly the social events that made up Hawke's Bay's social life from the 40s and 50s right through until everybody had a digital camera," tā tāna tama Perry Spiller.

He whakaahua nō ngā hui i tū ai ki Wairoa heke atu ki te puku o Te Matau a Māui.

"I think he'd be very pleased that people can access them and look at them, rather than just sitting in a corner gathering dust, that would be a sin," tā tāna tamāhine Sharreese Spiller.

Ko tā te tiamana o te pēkē mātauranga Peter Dunkerley, ka tino hopukina ēnei rīpene I te hītori Māori nā te haumako o te hītori Māori ki Te Matau a Maui.

He hononga tō ngā ingoa Māori ki roto i te pukapuka nei ki ngā whakaahua, i tae atu hoki ia ki ngā rā ANZAC maha i ngā tau pērā ki ngā pito kainga o Mahia.

Mā te Hawke's Bay Knowledge Bank ngā pikitia i whakarohikotia, heoi kei te whai āwhina rātou nō te iwi whānui.

"We'll need the people to connect to the information in the pictures. So once we get it there, you've got wonderful people in Māoridom that I know of,that know the history of this area and know the relationships and know the people. So it will be a matter of putting the pictures to the people," tā Dunkerley.

He kōtahi noa iho te mihini e whakarorohiko ai ngā whakaahua, nā reira he tekau mā waru ngā tau te roa ka oti te mahi, heoi kei te kimi rauemi rātou kia tere oti ai te mahi.