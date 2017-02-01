Love Soup in Rotorua appeals for more emergency housing

He karanga kua puta mai i te rōpū o Love Soup Rotorua kia whakawātea mai he whare. Tekau mā rima ngā whānau kei te kimi awhina whai muri i ngā pānui hei pangaia i a rātou, mo ētahi o rātou kua ono tau e noho ana ki to rātou whare, inaianei ko te ara noho kore kainga kua tau ki runga i a rātou.

Kua tae mai a Sarah ki a Love Soup Rotorua mo ētahi awhina hei kimi whare hōu.

“There are seven of us in our house at the moment and our house is up for sale. We have people coming through the real estate showing them through because she (owner) wants a quick sale for our house.”

Mo Sarah me tōna whānau, kei te rongo rātou i te ngau kino o te noho kore kainga.

E ai ki tētahi Kaiwhakahaere o Love Soup Rotorua a Gina Peiffer, “Today, tomorrow I have got appointments with new families who have been hit with the 42 notices and 90 notices.”

E ai ki te rārangi utu rēti whare o TradeMe, i te tau rua mano tekau ma rima, e toru rau rua tekau tāra te utu reeti ia wiki mō tētahi whare toru ki te whā ngā rūma moe. He pikinga utu tera ma te tekau ma rima ōrau mai i te tau rua mano tekau mā whā.

Hei tā Sarah, “My mother in law has lymphedema she cannot walk upstairs, she has limited mobility. My partner is her caregiver, my son looks after me due to my illnesses and sicknesses and he has a son as well. I also have my daughter as well and another child living with us.”

Ko te whakatau a Love Soup Rotorua mo te nuinga o ngā whānau kua toro atu ki a rātou, he rerekē o rātou tūahua engari kei te rongo rātou i te ngau kino o te noho kore kainga.