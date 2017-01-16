Locals plead with Ngāti Paoa to stop development

Tata ki te kotahi mano e rima rau ngā waitohu kei te petihana whakahē i te whakatūhanga o ngā whare e rua rau e rima tekau ki Paoa Whanake ki te Tai Rāwhiti o Tāmaki Makaurau . Kei te akiaki rātou i te iwi o Ngāti Paoa kia mutu te kōkirikiri i tēnei kaupapa whare.

Ukutōia, tētahi o ngā wāhi mōrearea o Tāmaki ki te rāwhiti, heoi hei tā Safron Witika, ko reira tana turanga hākoa.

“There’s little pockets of paradise around here and we need to save them for our kids, not for us and the next generation. If we don’t fight now then our kids won’t fight for it, then those kids won’t fight for it.”

Ka raru pea tana turanga hākoa. Ka whakatū a Ngāti Paoa e rua rau rima tekau ngā whare hou ki Paoa Whanake.

“If you build here there will be no reserve, there will be nothing to come and detach ourselves, get away from wifi, take your jandels off and rub your feet on the grass, and there will be none of that.”

E tautoko ana ngā rōpū hapori o Ukutōia i te petihana kia haumaru ai te noho o Paoa Whanake, ka mutu tata ki te tahi mano rima rau ngā waituhi.

“Ka aha rātou hei hāpai i ngā hapori Māori o konei, he aha tā rātou tirohanga, ka hoki mai ngā tangata Māori o tēnei hapori hei hāpai anō i tēnei hapori.”

“I recon they should keep it as a reserve because it's really family orientated, they have movie night down there for the kids, and they have things that happened down there....with Mai FM that's happening this month. So I think the houses shouldn't be build there, they should find someone else to build them.”

Ko Te Rata Hikairo tērā e kawe ana i te mānuka, e ai ki a ia ehara tēnei i te rongoā.

“We are not going to solve the Housing crisis with a marae and a couple of houses, that's not gonna happen.’

Ka hui a Ngāti Paoa ki konei ki Ruapotaka Marae ki te taha o te haukainga. I ngana a Te Kāea ki te whakapā atu ki a Ngāti Pāoa engari kāore tētahi i wātea ki te kōrero ā-kamera mai.

Ka oti ngā tono ā-hapori ki te kāwanatanga a te mutunga o te marama, i mua i te whakatau whakamutunga.