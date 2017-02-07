Local Board fears new bill could threaten Auckland reserves

E āwangawanga tētahi mema o te kāwatanga-a-rohe ki Tāmaki ka maha ake te hanga o ngā whare ki ngā wāhi rāhui o Tāmaki, huri noa i te motu hoki nā tētahi ture hou a Te Kāwanatanga.

E āwangawanga te kāwanatanga ā-rohe o Maungakiekie ka noho whakaraerae ngā whenua rāhui o Tāmaki nā te Development Enabling Bill.

Hei tā te Heamana o Maungakiekie -Tāmaki Local Board Chair Josephine Bartley says, “It's very hard for communities to know that his bill is happening if the Government doesn’t inform them that there is this Bill and that could affect the reserves in their area.”

He kaupapa tēnei e tautokohia ana e Ngāti Paoa te hanga i ngā whare toru rau, he marae, me ētahi wāhi kai, engari kua kaha whakahē te hapori o Ukutōia.

“The fact that there was no public consultation, there's no information out there for communities to understand what this bill is about and what this bill means.”

Koinei te pire tūatahi pēnei te hanga e whakaae ana ki te hanga whare ki ngā wāhi rāhui, e tautoko ana a Josephine i a Ngāti Paoa, heoi kei runga te kōrero kei raro te rahurahu.

“There's no mention of the bill about Ngāti Pāoa or the treaty settlement, so technically what this bill will do is open up for development on reserves by any developer.”

I whakapā atu a Te Kāea ki tētahi kaikōrero o Ngāti Paoa ki te uiui mā runga kāmera, engari kāore tētahi i wātea. Heoi i whakapūta rātou i ēnei kōrero e mea ana.

“Building and Housing Minister Nick Smith made it plain when he announced the Bill that it would allow for housing on 11.69 ha of the reserve and that ‘Ngāti Paoa will have the right to develop the land’. Dr Smith also said it would help to resolve Ngāti Paoa’s Treaty settlement,” Mr Rawiri says.

E ai ki te Minita Hanga Whare ki a Nick Smith, kei a Ngāti Paoa te mana whakahaere ki te hanga whare hou ki runga i te whenua.