To legalise medical marijuana or not?

Kei te karanga te tira tangata tūroro kia whakaetia te momi tarukino i te ture e whai ana i era atu o ngā motu kua whakaekētia. Ka kōrero tūmataiti tētahi tangata tūroro pararūtiki me tōna hoa rangatira ki a Te Kāea, me pēhea rātou ka whakamahia i te tarukino me te rongoa maori mo te hauora tinana.

“Marijuana has helped me a lot. It calms my spasm down and I can have a smoke in the morning and it will last all day,” hei tā tētahi hunga mauiui.

A muri atu i te hauata a te tūroro pararūtiki nei i te tau iwa tekau mā rima, ko te tohutohu a ngā tākuta ki a ia kia kai i te kotahi rau pīre ia rā. I muri i tāna whāwhātanga atu ki te momi tarukino, ka tapahia tēna nama e rua tekau pīre, ā, pēra i te nuinga o ngā tāngata pēra i a ia, kua piki ake tōna oranga.

“Obviously being on so many medications, sometimes he forget who you are. He gets mood swings because of taking a lot of different pills. So small price to pay by having a couple of pills a day and a marijuana joint to having a full bag of pills.”

Hei tā tōna hoa rangatira, he raru tā te kāwanatanga ki te tarukino e pā ana ki te tāke.

“How can our Government or our country make a profit on marijuana? Like how we make a profit on alcohol and petrol.”

Ka whakaae te tokorua nei, kua piki ake tōna oranga i muri i te huringa ki te tarukino, ā, kua huri hoki rātou ki nga rongoā Māori.

“I do know that there are karakia around marijuana. Just like riw3ai Māori, kumara, anything that comes from mother earth I know that we take, we thank and we give back.”