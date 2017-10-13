Law Commission looks to rewrite property law to include tikanga Māori

Kei te āta tirotiro Te Aka Matua o te Ture i Te Ture Rawa Hononga ki te kite mēnā e āhei ana te whakawhānui i a ia, kia aro ki ngā tikanga Māori inā wehea he tokorua, ka tauwehea hoki nga rawa. Hei tērā wiki tuwhera ai te wā ki te iwi tūmatanui ki te tuku tono.

E tiro ana te Te Aka Matua o te Ture mena ka taea rānei e te tikanga Māori te uru ki te Ture Rawa Hononga.

Ko tā Helen McQueen no Te Aka Matua o te Ture "we think that the law should acknowledge tikanga [Māori protocol] and we want to know whether the Property (Relationships) Act allows tikanga to operate."

E hāngai ana te ture ki te hunga mārena, takatāpui me ngā takirua noho piritahi mo ngā tau e toru.

Ko tā McQueen "we would like to know whether whanaungatanga is sufficiently taken into account in the Act through things like excluding Māori Land and excluding taonga so that important items of property are dealt with in a way that is consistent with tikanga."

E wha tekau ōrau o Ngāi Māori ka noho ki ngā hononga piritahi ā e rua tekau ma rua ōrau te nui o aua tāngata puta noa i te motu. Ko tā McQueen ahakoa kaore te whenua Māori e whai waahi ana ki tēnei ture, he tino raru te tohatoha whare ki te whenua Māori.

"We are very interested to know whether family homes built on Māori land are an issue for people when relationships end. Were interested to know whether taonga is properly treated under the act and also raised questions about how relationship property disputes are resolved."

Ka tuwhera te wā tuku whakaaro ma te iwi whānui hei te Rāhina ki te whārangi ipurangi o Te Aka Matua o te Ture, ka tū hoki ngā hui hapori puta noa i te motu.