Labour promises to invest $8 billion into healthcare

He pakanga ki te mate pukupuku te oati a te Rōpū Reipa. E waru piriona tāra tāna tahua hauora ki te pōtihia rātou hei kāwanatanga, ā, ko aua pūtea ka whakapaua hei whakatū Ratonga ā-Motu mō te Mate Pukupuku, e haumanutia ai te turoro ahakoa nō hea ia. Nōreira he aha rā ngā hua mō ngāi Māori e poke nei i ngā tatauranga mate pukupuku.

Na tāna toa ki te mate pukupuku he hiahia tā te kaiarahi o Reipa ki te awhina i ngā turoro o naeanei.

Hei te kaiarahi o Reipa ko tā Andrew Little, "The money is there now you don't have to pinch it from anywhere, you don't have to raise taxes what you have to do is make some serious choices."

He rua tekau miniona tāra kia tuwhera te National Cancer Agency hei whakatū taumata mahi, whakarite taumata poari hauora a rohe, hei patu i ngā tatauranga, me te toro atu ki ngā hapori iti.

Ko tā te Māngai Take Hauora, Reipa tā Dr David Clark, "Overseas it's been shown to work that if you set credible targets and you resource the sector appropriately you actually do get drops in cancer rates."

Ko tā tēnei morehu mate pukupuku ko te taenga atu ki te tākuta i te tuatahi te raru kē mo ngā Maori, ā, he uaua ake mo te tāne rātou hoki e noho taratahi ana.

Hei tā Dene Ainsworth, Te Ati Awa, Taranaki, "[It's] not just the cost of seeing the Doctor but the actual cost of travelling to the doctor and also for men in particular our tane we're very staunch about our health and unless it's really serious as in our arm is falling off we won't even bother going."

He rahi ake te tatauranga hinga mate pukupuku mō Ngai Māori. He toru tekau ōrau o ngā tāne ka ngaua, mo te wahine he wha tekau ōrau.

Ko tā Clark, "We can do much better across all groups, I would also expect we would have a survey on un-met need that will look with Treaty goals in mind across NZ for healthcare generally to ensure that we are closing those gaps.

Mena ka tū ko Reipa hei kāwana ka puta ngā taipitopito i nga rangi kotahi rau tuatahi, ka mutu ana te ata whiriwhiri me ngā tū tohunga katoa.