Labour Party intern scheme "slave labour" - Marama Fox

Kei te raru te rōpū Reipa i te urunga o ētahi tauira rāwaho ki tētahi kaupapa pōti a rātou.

Tōna waru tekau mā rima ngā tāngata i hoko rerenga mai ki Aotearoa nei kia whai tūnga ringarehe ki tētahi kaupapa whakahaere a Reipa, e kapo mātauranga atu ai rātou i te kaiārahi i a Andrew Little, i tana tuarua anō hoki, i a Jacinda Adern rātou ko te Pirimia o mua, ko Helen Clarke.

Ko te eke panuku te whainga a ngā ringarehe nei, engari i tā rātou tatūnga mai, he wāhi karukaru, he whare horoi hakurara kē te kitea, ā, kāore rawa he mahi ako, he utu rānei mā rātou. Nā whai anō ngā kupu whiu mō Reipa me tā rātou tūkino i aua ringarehe.

Ko tā Marama Fox, Kaiarahi Takirua, Pāti Māori "I smell the stench of hypocrisy and I'm outraged. Matt McCarten should be ashamed, Labour should be ashamed in fact I'm ashamed. This is not how we treat visitors to New Zealand.”

Ko te Labour Fellowship te ingoa o te kaupapa i kōkirihia e te ūpoko o mua o Reipa e Matt McCarten.

Nō tēra marama tonu ka wehe a McCarten i tana tūranga, heoi anō nāna te kaupapa i kawe ake, me tana whakahōu i te ingoa, arā ki te ingoa hōu "Campaign for Change".

Ahakoa kaare te kaupapa i whakahaeretia e te tari o Reipa ki Tāmaki, e taunaki tonu ana rātou.

I puta ngā pikitia I te whārangi ipurangi o Politik mō te whare noho ki Awataha marae, e whakamaru ana i ngā tūao o Reipa.

Ko Fox “these students have been exploited. This is not free labour this is slave Labour."

Kihae te marae o Awataha i āta whakamōhio mai mena ranei ko reira te whare noho, ā, kaore i whakaae ki a tirotiro haere a Te Kāea, engari ko ta Reipa whakapae kei te noho tonu nga tauira ki reira.

I te wā i whakamōhio te Pāti Reipa i te timatanga o te wiki ka tū ko Andrew Kirton kia mahi ngātahi ki ngā tauira he whakatika.

"The plan from here is to move as many students throughout the country working on local campaigns. Other students who would like to return home we're going to facilitate that and assist with that process."

Nō te putanga o ēnei korero kua noho kē Reipa hei kai mā te ahi, nā runga i ā rātou ake karanga kia hikina te taumata oranga o ngā whare noho, kia haumaru, kia mahana, kia marokē anō hoki.

Ko tā Kirton "Oh look I'm not focussed on that at all at this stage, my main focus right now is making sure these volunteers a great bunch of people get some campaign experience and they deal with the confusion that they're experiencing right now.”

I werohia a Kirton ki tēnei “rangiruatanga” me te pātai tēra pea no Reipa te hē i te mea nā rātou ēnei whakaritenga.

Ko tāna “well it was Matt McCarten's programme that he was leading in support with the Auckland Labour Party and as soon as we we're aware of there being issues we stepped in."

Ki tā Kirton e ono, e whitu pea ngā tāngata ka ahei ki tēnei kaupapa, heoi i raro i ngā whakahaere a McCarten i tokomaha rawa. E aro ake ana a Reipa ki te whakatika i ngā hē.