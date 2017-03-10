Labour leader confident Mahuta will remain with Labour and retain seat

E whakapono ana te kaiārahi o Reipa a Andrew Little ka mau tonu i a Nanaia Mahuta te tūrū o Hauraki-Waikato. E whai ana ēnei kōrero ao ake i ngā taunakitanga a Kiingi Tuheitia mō Rāhui Papa hei kaitono mā te Pāti Māori me tana wero i te ngākau-pono o Mahuta.

Kotahi ōrau te kaha tautoko a Andrew Little ki te mema pāremata mō Hauraki Waikato.

“She's proven herself time and again to be an outstanding campaigner. She did an outstanding job in 2014, frankly when the tide was going against Labour, so I back her and she has my support and my loyalty because Nanaia has a major role to play in the next Labour led government and I'm going to make sure of that.”

He mārama te kite i te tōmina tōrangapū o Kiingi Tuheitia mō te rohe o Hauraki Waikato i te poukai ki te marae o Paaraawera i Waikato inanahi, e mea ana

“E taunaki ana te Kiingitanga i a Rahui, ā, ki te noho tonu a Nanaia me te Rōpū Reipa, ka mōhio ahau kei whea tōna ngākau pūmau. Ki te kore ia e wehe atu, ko te Reipa tōna whai, kāore i te Kiingitanga.”

Hei tā Little, “That's an outrageous thing to say I think it shows a disloyalty by the King to Nanaia and all she has done for Kiingitanga movement and for Waikato Māori. I think it's an abuse of his office.”

E ai ki te Whiriwhiri tono o te Pāti Māori a Rahui papa, “Kāore koiā tēnei te mahi he ketuketu i te paruparu o tētehi ki tētehi. He wahine rangatira taku tuahine ā ka whakapūmautia i tēnā rangatiratanga ōna. Engari ōna rangatira o roto o tōna pāti.”

He tamāhine a Mahuta nā Tā Kotahi Mahuta, kua roa nei te wā e hāpai ana i ngā kaupapa o Te Kiingitanga. Kua pupurutia e ia ki tana tūru mai i te tau rua mano mā rua, ā, ka kore ia e noho i te rārangi ingoa o Reipa

Hei tā Little, “I think the King for the sake of his office should stop being political and let the political party's thrash it out and let Māori voters decide.”

He maha ngā tono i tukua e Te Kāea ki a Nanaia Mahuta mō ngōna whakaaro engari auare ake. Wheoi, ki te tū tonu a Mahuta mō Reipa, he pakanga nui kei te haere ki waenga i ngā kaiārahi tokorua o Waikato mō te tūru.