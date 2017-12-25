Kua whera te pātaka o manaaki ki Manurewa

Kei te tohatoha i te wairua Kirihimete ki ngā whānau rawakore, arā, he hākari ā-hapori i tū ki Manurewa, ki Te Tai Tonga o Tāmaki. He kaupapa nā Whānau Ora rātau ko Te Rōpū Kaupare i te Tūkino ā-Whānau o Aotearoa, he ratonga e tautoko nei i ngā whānau ki te rohe o Tāmaki Makaurau kei te pari o te rua, kei raro e putu ana rāinei.

Harikoa katoa a Api Mani, ko tāna, "Everyone is gathered together to celebrate Christmas and I'm quite happy about that because mostly I would stay at home instead of doing this but this is actually kind of good of them doing this because it's Christmas and you have to celebrate."

He mema o te hāpori o Manurewa a Marylin Stevens, hei tāna, "Having things like this it takes a lot of weight off a lot of families because now they can just come together here to a place like this and enjoy each others company and gain new family through the enjoyment of the people here it's beautiful it's really nice.

He taonga mā ngā pakeke me ngā tamariki, he kai, he pouaka kai anō hoki mā ngā whānau.

Hei tā Stevens, "I haven't even got the real food and I'm full, it's cool no I'm really enjoying this and I'm relaxed, the ambiance is beautiful."

Ko te tau tuawhā tēnei tū ai te hākari hapori nei, me te aha, neke atu i te whā rau tāngata i manaakitia. Ka mutu, nā te tautoko a ngā pakihi me te hapori i rewa ake ai tēnei kaupapa.

Ko tā te kaiwhakahere a Raewyn Bhana, "I heard some really sad whānau who said they haven't got anyone or they didn't have kai, I think in the communities things need to change if we all help each other then the need wouldn't be there."

Hei te tūao a Inez White, "I've just recently started living here in South Auckland from Rotorua, for me, I work in the homelessness and housing and whare area for Māori and I just wanted to give back to a community that I can see there's a need."

Kāre i ārikarika ngā ringa raupā me ngā tūao hei whakatutuki i ngā mahi.

I rere atua Inez White i Pōneke kia whakaheke werawera ki tēnei kaupapa, "My whānau is in Rotorua so I'm from Rotorua but the community Christmas down there always has heaps of volunteers so, I just got on google and found somewhere that needed some volunteers as well and booked some tickets."

Ko tā Raewyn Bhana, "Every year it's actually to serve more people in our community and as I do this every year because it's without funding as I've mentioned, it's the generosity of our community so I would like to see is our community give to help us to be able to serve more people in our community."

Ko tā ngā kaiwhakahaere kia whanake tonu te hākari, haere ake nei.