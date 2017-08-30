Kua whakawhānuia ake e te whānau o Teina Terei te rehita tuku toto tuku mongamonga anō hoki

E whakamaumahara ana a Pio Terei i tana tamaiti pōtiki māte kaupapa akiaki i te rangatahi Māori Pasifika kia tuku i o rātou toto, mongamonga hoki. I tēra tau i hinga a Teina Terei i te mate totomā, engari mā te kaupapa Trust Teina ka puta pea he oranga ki ētahi atu.

He rangatahi tū maia ki te kaupapa e titi ana ki te ngākau o te whānau Terei.

Ko tā tētahi rangatahi ki Te Kāea, "It's a good cause to help people in need of blood."

Ko tā tētahi kaituku toto hōu, "I want to do it for people to save their life and to make people happy."

I whetūrangitia a Teina i tērā tau he tekau mā whitu tau te pakeke. Ko te whāinga a tana whānau he hiki i te kaute o Ngāi Māori, Pasifika hoki ka koha i te toto, i te mongamonga.

Ko tā te pāpā o Teina, a Pio Terei, "It's a legacy for our boy, I mean, he touched so many people. He worked here at [Westwave] gym. They're actually naming a room after him, so even though today is filled with joy it's also filled with huge mamae [sadness] that he's not here."

Kei raro iho te kaute o Ngāi Māori Pasifika hoki e tuku toto ana, ā, mō te toru tekau miriona neke atu o ngā kaituku mongamonga puta noa i te ao he iwa mano rima rau anake nō Te Moana nui a Kiwa.

Ko tā Nephi Arthur, māngai ki Te Ratonga Toto o Aotearoa, "The new way we collect bone marrow is we give you a drug for four days that stimulates your bone marrow growth, it brings out your bone marrow into your blood stream and you donate it just like you're donating blood. So if you can donate blood you’re an ideal candidate to donate bone marrow."

I tērā tau, he tekau mā rua anake ngā tangata i tuku mongamonga. Nā te mārama a tēnei ki ngā taumahatanga i pā tōna hoatata, ki a Teina, i tō te kaha ki a ia ki te tuku toto ia mō te wā tuatahi.

Ko tā Oryn Tusani, "I just hope that more of the bros, more of the boys just come through. It isn't that bad actually. I think the biggest part is just helping out someone in need and keeping my bro's name and legacy alive."

Nā Trust Teina, he tekau mā rima anō ngā kaituku mongamonga hōu, he iwa tekau mā rima anō hoki ngā kaituku toto hōu kua rēhitangia.