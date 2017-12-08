Kua tō te whakaaro hei tū he kapa mate hinenga

I tū te hui kapa haka tuatahi ki Tāmaki i tēnei rā e hāngai pū ana ki te hunga mate hinenga. I whai wāhi atu tētahi o ngā mātanga kapa haka, me te manako kia eke te tira nei ki ngā whataetae ā motu.

E ai ki tētahi Mātanga Kapa Haka a Anette Wehi, “Ko tā rātou tino wawata kia eke ki runga i te papatūwaewae o Te Matatini. Kei te mōhio mātou katoa he uaua taua huarahi engari kaore he mate i te wawata nui.”

Ko te hui Kapa Haka o Te Anga Paua te hui nui rawa atu o te motu, ko tana whainga he ako i te hunga hauā.

Hei tā te Kaiwhakahaere a Taki Peeke, “Ko Idea Services te urupare i ngā hiahia o Māori, pehea matou e urupare i a rātou hiahia e pā ana ki te ao Māori? Ko te kapa haka tēnei momo waka e kawe i tēnā hei whāngai atu.”

Mai Kaitaia ki Murihiku te hunga, ā, kei te takiwa o te rua tekau ki te ono tekau tau te pakeke.

“Kāore anō rātou e mohio me pēhea te tū ki mua i te mano me te tini. Kia mohio ko ngā whakataetae a rohe mai i te kotahi mano rima rau ngā tangata piki ake ki te rima mano ngā tangata.”

Ko te whainga matua o te kapa nei kia eke rātou ki te papa whakatuwaeawae o Te Matatini a te tau rua mano rua tekau.

