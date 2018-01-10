Kua tau he rāhui ki te awa o Awahou

Rima tekau matahi te pakeke o Donald Bidois ka mate inanahi nei

Hei tā Rongotipu-I-Te-Ata Flavell, “First time someone ever drowned in there in all my life growing up there it’s never happened. So with this happening it’s turned a lot of people into turmoil.”

I tāe atu ngā kaiwhakamarumaru ki te wāhi o te aitua, I reira, tātākitia ai ngā karakia kia hauhake ai tōna tinana.

“When something like that has happened which is the first time that it happened in our awa (river) is that the ‘rahui’ must be put in place before the body is taken away. If the body is taken away and the rahui isn’t put in place then you can’t put it in after. The ‘wairua’ of the boy will remain in the awa if it’s not done before it’s taken away."

Kāre ano ngā kaitirotiro tūpāpāku kia whakatau noa I pēhea a Bidois I mate heoi ano kua puta ngā ture a te iwi kainga o Ngāti Rangiwewehi kia whakapono mai ngā kaikaukau me te hunga hī ika.

“Now the rahui has been put into place to allow the wairua to seven days cycle to flow. Also to let the people know that somebody has drowned there.”

Kāre a Tarimano Marae e wātea ana kia whakarite he tangi I runga I te mōhio e whakatūhia an ate wharekai hou, a, kua puta hoki te karanga o ētahi atu marae mo te whānau.