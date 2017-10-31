Kua tatū mai te Hui Ahurei Whakamataku tuatahi ki Aotearoa. Ko te wā o Harowīni tēnei, me te aha, kua hurihia a ASB Showgrounds ki Tāmaki Makaurau hei wāhi whakawehi, arā ko Hell Horror Fest. He whakatūpato, kei mataku ētahi i ngā pikitia e whai ake nei.

Kei pakaru katoa te hamuti i te mataku, koia tā Jahmain Paki e pā ana ki te Hui Ahurei Whakamataku.

"Definitely, you might need to bring some spare undies but it's going to be a crazy night filled with horror screams, but you're going to come out laughing and have a good time."

He kaiwhakaari, he tangata pouaka whakaata hoki a Jahmain Paki o Ngāti Raukawa. Ka whakatinana ia i te kiripuaki a Jigsaw.

"I have a big passion in acting, so it gives that whole creative freedom to come up with any story and literally perform live to live customers and it's the best feeling ever."

Hīkoi ai te apataki i te pāwhatiwhati mōkinokino, kātahi ka puta ki te mātaki kiriata weriweri. Hei tā Jahmain Paki, me kōtore whererei ka tika.

"Throughout the horror maze there's different themes from different horror movies so if you love horror movies you have to come check this out and it's going to be mind blowing."

Ka mutu, ka riro i a ia te ihi i roto i wēnei momo mahi whakawehi.

"The best is the reactions, seeing the real reactions from real people and then you see these guys acting all staunch as stuff and then you scare them and they're like aagghh like little girls."

Ka timata ngā mahi whakamataku a HELL Horror Fest a te pō nei, tae noa ki te tua whā o Noema