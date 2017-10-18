Kua puta te kōrero o te whānau o te tamaiti e tekau-mā-whā tau i tūkinotia

Kei te whai whakautu ngā pirihimana mō te patunga kino rawa ki a Ayden Kairau, he tekau mā whā ōna tau, kei te hohipera ia i tēnei wā tonu. E whakapono ana ngā pirihimana he tokotoru i kaha patu i aia i tētahi papa tākaro ki Pā Harakeke.

I kaha patua a Ayden Kairau tekau mā whā ōna tau e tētahi nanakia i te ata hāpara i te Rātapu kua hipa ki Pā Harakeke.

Hei tā te Tuahine o Ayden a Jordyn Kairau, “He's got a broken nose, he's very multi-coloured from the bruising he's got cuts on his ears, he's got bruising all over his body, his arms and legs he's got boot marks from where they stomped on him on his face his neck and his arms.”

I tōna māmā e mahi ana ka hāere pokanoa ia ki tētahi paati. I te hokinga mai o tōna māmā ki te kainga i ngana mārika ia ki te kimi i tana tama, engari, no te ata hāpara ka pā mai te rongo a ngā pirihimana.

E ai ki te Whaea Kēkē o Ayden a Jana Kairau, “We just can't comprehend how someone would have that much anger for someone to do that, to that extent, you know, some people get a punch in the head or whatever but that was taken way too far.”

Kei te toro atu ngā pirihimana ki te hapori mo ngā kōrero āwhina. Me te whakapae a ētahi kaitirotiro, i kitea e rātou i ētahi tokotoru e tū ki runga i aia e takoto ana ki te papa, heoi, na wai ra ka oma.

“These parties, all these young kids go there late at night drinking with Facebook it goes viral and so many people attend it so many young people Ayden actually biked out there, he was told to come to a party so he biked out there.”

He kaiwhakangau poaka ia, engari ka roa tana hīkoi ki te ara whakaora me te matapae ka ngaua ia i te mate māhunga, mate wareware hoki. Kei te whakaputa kōrero tōna whānau kia kore tēnei ahuatanga e pā ki tētahi atu.