Kua puare i tētehi whare rangatahi tuawhenua e pā tata atu ki Rotorua

E tuwhera ana ngā kuaha o te whare o Te Toa Matataki ki Rotorua, he whare āhuru i te hunga rangatahi kua tū ake i raro i ngā whakahaere a Tuakiri Charitible Trust me te Manatū Oranga Tamariki.

Kātahi anō te tōminamina o Chantelle Walker ka whakatinanahia arā ka whai oranga ai ngā mātātahi e taka ana ki te hē.

“I'm extremely excited that we're finally opened. Extremely proud as well as really really humbled.”

Hei te wiki ako ai ngā rangatahi tekau mā whā ki te tekau mā whitu tau te pakeke i ngā pukenga arā tiaki putea, whitiwhiti korero me te tunu kai. Ka whai mātauranga ki te aukati kai tarutaru kino waihoki, ko te korikori tīnana, ngā tikanga Māori me te hauora.

E ai ki tētahi Kainoho, “It feels a lot refreshing and yeah, trying to get your life back on track. It would be good to learn heaps of Māori, my pepehā and that.”

Hei tā te Kaiwhakahaere o Oranga Tamariki ki Te Waiariki a Tayelva Petley, “Once they've learnt who they are are where they come from, they're connected back to their whānau their hapū their iwi. They become what we call proud to be me.”

Kua toru tau te whakatū i te kāinga nei, e rima ngōna rūma. Ko tā Walker nā te tautoko a Maatua Whāngai me te Rōpū a Iwi o Te Arawa te kaupapa ia i angitu ai.

E ai ki a Walker, “I think the way I've developed our programme is to build independence in the young people that we have coming through. It's important for our kids to know who they are and where they come from, also where they're going in the future.”

Hei tā Petley, “Over the years we've struggled with options and pathways for our young people who offend, 78 percent of them are mokopuna Māori.”

E tū ana Te Toa Matataki i te riu o Waikite, e rua ira whā heketea te rahinga whenua, tokoiwa ngā kaimahi ka mahi ao pō, pō ao. Hei ngā rā whakatā ako ai ngā mātatahi ki te tiaki kararehe, ngaki māra, me te whāngai i te whānau.

Ka noho hoki ngā taiohi hei tauira i Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu me ngā kaimahi hei kaiāwhina mā rātou.