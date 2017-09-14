Kua puaki ngā Kākāriki i tā rātau moemoea ki reo Māori ki ngā kura katoa

Kua puaki te Pāti Kākāriki I tō rātau moemoea kia ako ngā tamariki ki ngā kura katoa o te motu i te reo māori i mua i te tau rua mano toru tekau. Kua mahi ngātahi te Pāti ki ngā tohunga o te reo me te hāpori kit e whakatutuki I tēnei hiahia.

Ko tā tētahi o ngā kaiarataki o te Pāti Kākāriki a James Shaw, “Te reo Māori was the first language spoken in Aotearoa and is a fundamental part of our identity as New Zealanders. Now we made a commitment as the Green party back in February of this year for teaching te reo to all children in all of our schools around the country and now today we're announcing that we have a plan to achieve that within a generation.”

Ka tīni ētahi o ngā kaupapa ako i ngā kura kia tāea e te reo te noho hei kaupapa matua mō ngā tauira katoa mai i nga tau kotahi ki te tekau.

Ka Whakapiki rātou i te nama o nga kaiako me te kaha o to rātou reo i roto i ngā tau tekau ma rima e haere ake nei.

Ka whakatū anō nga tūranga hōu ki Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga hei tautoko i ngā kaiako me te aupikitanga o te reo, ā ka tautoko hoki rātou i ngā Kohanga Reo, Kura Kaupapa, Wharekura me ngā whare wānanga hoki.

Ko tā Shaw, “I don’t believe that we're ever going to have a truly multicultural country founded on a bi-cultural foundation until we understand each other's culture. Culture is contained, is language and so I’m truly personally committed to this and I’m incredibly excited about this possibility ad now that we've actually got a plan to achieve it within a generation.”

Ko tā Marama Davidson, mema o te Pāti Kākāriki, “We are still in decline when it comes to those who can speak te reo. So I think it's only 3.7% of people in Aotearoa can have a conversation in te reo. We know that over 77% of children are not enrolled in any subject at schools at the moment and we know that half of all schools in Aotearoa have absolutely no student learning te reo or taking a te reo subject.”

E ai ki te mema mo Reipa a Peeni Henare he kaupapa matua te reo māori ki ngā kura.

Ko tāna, “Kite atu ahau i te mahere o te roopu kakariki. Ko reira tonu etahi patai mehemea ka tutuki aua kaupapa engari tautoko hoki i te manako kei roto i nga kōrero.”

Kei te hiahia hoki ngā kākāriki kia nui ake ngā karahipiri ma te hunga.