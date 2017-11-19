Kua eke te hui kapahaka o Whangaruru ki tona tau rua tekau ma waru i tenei tau. Me te aha, neke atu i te rima rau tangata i puta ki te tautoko i nga kura tuatahi o te rohe ki runga te papa tuwaewae i raro hoki i te karanga kia whakaute nga tamariki.

Hei tā Kohatu McQueen no Te Kura o Whangaruru, “What’s special about today for me is that all the kura come from all the motu and just have fun together and perform.”

Ehara hoki i te whakataetae engari hui e kotahi ai nga kura auraki o te rohe ia tau ki te hapai i te ahurea Maori

E ai kit e Tumuāki o Te Kura a Portland a Jodi Edwards, “It’s the people. He tangata he tangata he tangata. We come here because of the people, to live and breathe our culture. That’s what it’s all about and my kids need to be exposed because they've been urbanised. They don’t get to experience any of this.

He tuatahitanga tenei mo te maha o enei tamariki kia tu ki runga i te papa tuwaewae kapahaka ai. Neke atu ite rima rau te iwi ki te tautoko i nga uri whakatupu ki runga ano i te karanga kia tuku whakaute ki a tatou tamariki.

Hei tā Kaea Wilson, “I get to perform with my school knowing that heaps of people have come here to watch us perform and knowing that our whanau is here.”

E ai ki a Edwards, “We're all winners aye we're all winners in the end. That means that we can stand up and there’s not a first second or third, we're all firsts. So I think that’s what it’s all about we're coming and we're just competing and sharing who we are and where we're from.”