Kua eke te hapori ki tēnei o ngā pae tata

Kua kurua e te hapori o Kaiti ki Tūranganui a Kiwa, ngā mihīni petipeti mai i ngā toa hokohoko o Kaiti. Hei tā Tuta Ngarimu o Ka Pai Kaiti, āhakoa kua toa ki tēnei wāhanga o te whawhai kahore ano kia eke ki te mutunga mai o te pakanga.

Ko tā Tuta Ngarimu, “We saw so much despair, destruction and misery in this small space alone here, and I'd say it's similar throughout Aotearoa.”

Hei tā Tuta Ngarimu o Ka Pai Kaiti, nā te pāpara kāuta me ngā mihīni petipeti i pā atu ai ngā āhuatanga kino ki te hapori.

“Domestics out here all the time, and the thing that got to us was the kids were always in the cars, crying, and it was just like normal behaviour around here. What made it even worse was the parents or the caregivers would come out of there and they had no money so no money for food. They'd take it out on the kids. So for us it was about our kids,” te kī a Ngarimu.

Ko tā te tarahiti o Ka Pai Kaiti he whakahē i te tono a te pakihi rā kia whakahou i tōna kirimana waipiro. Hei tā Ngarimu, i ngā marama tekau mā waru kua hipa, he tekau mā rua miriona tāra i kohia e te pakihi rā, ā, tekau miriona tāra kāre i whakahokia ki te hapori.

“So $2m went back into the community via sports trusts, but the majority of that money went out of the community, and a lot of that money, they don't have to account for it that's how corrupt this system is,” te kī a Ngarimu.

Ki Tūranga nei, i ngā tau tekau kua hipa, tekau mā iwa ngā mihīni petipeti kua whakarērea, heoi, neke atu i te kotahi rau, waru tekau, e toe ana.

Ko tā Ngarimu, “We're meeting people every week, about changing the way that they think about the community, and how they access finances to keep their kaupapa going. Too many double standards in our community.”

Hai tā Ngarimu he mate ā-motu tēnei, kia wetewetehia e te Kāwanatanga.

Tautoko

Mehemea kai te mōhio koe ki tētahi e ngaua ana e ngā mahi petipeti, he kaiāwhina ā-wāea e wātea ana i ngā katoa ki 0800 654 655, pātuhi rānei ki te Gambling Helpline ki 8006.