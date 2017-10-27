Kua ara ake ngā mānukanuka o tētehi kaiwhakaruruhau whare i Rotorua ki te māhere o Kiwibuild

Ki Rotorua, kua ara ake ngā mānukanuka o tētahi rōpū whakaruruhau i ngā whānau mō te kaupapa here a te kāwanatanga kia hanga i ngā kāinga kotahi rau mano hei ngā tau tekau e haere ake nei. Ko tā te tāhūhū rangapū o Visions of a Helping Hand, ko tā Tiny Deane, tē taea tonu e te tokomaha o ngā whānau te hoko kāinga.

He moemoā tonu te hoko whare mō te tokomaha o ngā whānau i Rotorua

“I doubt in my mind that they would be able to afford the Kiwi scheme homes on the 100, 000 houses, because they're all on the benefit,” i kī atu a Deane.

“They've got kids, they've got issues, a lot of mental issues. They don't know how to budget properly.”

Ko tā te kāwanatanga he hanga i ngā whare rima tekau mano ki ngā rohe i waho o Tāmaki Makaurau, tōna rima rau mano tāra te utu. Ko tā Deane, he pai ake te kaupapa here whare o Ngā Kākāriki kia hoko i te whare i a rātou e rēti ana, mō ngā whānau e noho pōkaikaha ana.

“If you don't have to have a deposit and it is a rent to buy and they have to pay under 30 percent off the money they receive on a weekly basis, that would definitely work,” i mea atu a Deane. “Ray White have approached us to come down and show our whānau how to apply for rentals.”

E whā rau mano tāra te utu waenga hei hoko whare i Rotorua nei. E mihi ana ngā kaihoko whare i te māhere o Kiwibuild kia whakatutuki ai i te hiahia mō ngā whare hōu.

“Typically when we sell a house, we might have two or three people offering on the same,” i korero atu a James Alexander, kaimākete whare.

“So that's two or three people who haven't got the house, they've got to go to their next house. There's always multi-offers on houses.”

“It's going to take a while before that gets up and running so you're still going to have that shortage,” i mea atu a Sandy Jennings, kaiwhakahaere whare.

“But anybody that can provide more homes, however they do it will be a big help.”

Ka tūwhera te whare whakaruruhau o Vision of a Helping Hand hei tāwharu i ngā whānau tekau mā waru mō ngā whāea me ā rātou tamariki a tērā wiki.