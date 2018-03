Kotahi rau rima tekau te hunga kāinga kore o Tāmaki ka hākari

Tekau mā rua ngā kaipakihi toa o Tāmaki Makaurau, e tao kai ana mā te kotahi rau rima tekau tāngata kāore ō rātou kāinga. He kaupapa nā te Mihana o Tamaki hei kohi putea, hei whakamataara hoki i te marea ki te hunga kei te mate i te hiakai.

E rima tekau ngā manuwhiri nō te marae o Papakura, e rima tekau nō Te Uepu Noho Taone o Manukau me ngā manuwhiri e rima tekau mai i Te Mīhana o Tāmaki Makaurau.

E whakarite ana te kaimīhana o te pokapū o Tāmaki Makaurau i te tēpu mō te hunga e mate kai ana ia wiki.

“Kai is not just about hunger and food,” i kī atu a Chris Farrelly,

“it's about relationship and enjoying and celebrating and that's what this is also about tonight.”

He hākari e toru ngōna wāhanga nā ngā tohunga tunu kai tokotoru o te motu, arā nā Nadia Lim, Michael Van de Elzen rātou Nici Wickes i whakarite.

Ia tau ia tau, tekau mā toru manō ngā kete kai ka takohaina ki ngā whānau me ngā tāngata hei whāngai i te wha tekau mā tahi mano

“Every day many, many food packages go out from the Mission to over 42 sites all over Auckland. And we're seeing this growing every year,” i mea atu a Farrelly.

“We're also seeing people who are coming to receive food packages, many are actually working. So the reality of hunger, food poverty, food insecurity in New Zealand is something we want to bring forth.”

Tōna kotahi ira rima mīrona tara te utu mā te rōpū kāwanatanga kore hei hoko i ngā kai, ā kāore he paku hēneti ka taka mai i te pūkoro o te kāwana. Kua whakatūngia e ngā pakihi tumuwhakarae i ā rātou ake whārangi kohi pūtea i te paetuktuku o Mission City Cook Off hei tautoko i Te Mīhana.

“We get massive donations of food every day but we have to supplement that. Every food package every day is prescribed. It's been designed for nutritional value and so if we don't have donations or a particular kind of food, we have to go and purchase.”

Nō reira, kotahi rau tekau mā waru mano tāra neke atu kua takoha i tēnei wā. Engari, e wātea tonuj ana te marea ki te tuku koha i te paetukutuku o City Mission Cook Off tae noa ki te mutunga o te marama.

Ka mutu, kua taurimatia ngā mananui e te kapa haka o Ngāti Whātua o Ōrākei.