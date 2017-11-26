Ko Tui Teka, kaiwhakarata hōiho nō te ākau o Tokomaru te toa o te whakataetae Equitana

Ko Tui Teka, kaiwhakarata hōiho nō te ākau o Tokomaru te toa o te whakataetae The Way of Horse ki te hui ahurei tuatahi o Equitana ki Tāmaki Makaurau. Nānā tētahi hōiho puihi i whakararata i ngā rā e whā.

He kaiwhakarata hōiho, he toa whakaihu hōiho.

“It's been an amazing journey for me it's the first time and I've really enjoyed this week and getting to meet everybody and that's what it's about,” hei tā Teka, “Ko au te Māori tuatahi. Pai ki ahau kia kite ai tō mātou whānau i au e whakarangatira ana i tēnei mea te hōiho me te tangata. Koira te mea nui.”

I wikitōria a Teka i ngā kaiwhakawā i tāna whakaatu i tana mahi tahi me tana hōiho. Ka arahi i te hōiho ki roto i tētahi wero, ka wikitōria ki runga ake i ōna hoa riri tokotoru.

“They were all very special horse people, they understand what they were doing and they did it very well.”

Hei tā tētahi Kaiwhakawā, “He did have a very good lesson plan, when he ran into problems he had enough control on the horse to be able to stop the horse bucking and stuff so he did a very good job.”

Ā, ka piki anō te mana o Teka ki te ao hōiho. Ko Equitana tētahi o ngā ahurei hōiho nui rawa i te ao ka tū ki Uropi, Ahitereiria me Amerika anō hoki.

E ai ki a Teka, “Just getting my name through the door, just getting exposed to who I am and obviously being a Māori that's not exposed a lot in these types of events but here we are. Champion.”

Ka kawe a Teka ki roto i te tau hou.