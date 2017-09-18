Ko te tīpare pounamu hou o Rotorua

Ko Nehsha Moynihan o Te Arawa me Ngāti Porou te wahine toa o te whakataetae Miss Rotorua i tū ai i enei rā okioki. Heoi kei tua i te pīataata he wahine anō.

Hei tāna, "Overwhelmed and so excited and happy all at once it was just an amazing feeling to be able to have the privilege of having this crown."

I tua atu i te awe māpara, he ringa raupā, he rōia mō te Kooti Whānau.

"Because it speaks directly to families and I'm definitley quite passionate about helping families and where they are at and just being able to bring hope to everybody in the community of Rotorua through the work that I do in the Family Courts."

Ka whakapau kaha hoki ia ki te Rōpū Ture o te Hapori me Ngā Pou Whakawhirinaki o Aotearoa.

"Family is important to me, my church family are important to me the other things that I'm involved in in the community is important to me and my work so it's definitely a juggling act but it's possible and whatever you put your mind to you can do it, just do it and prioritise everything correctly."

Kei te pīrangi ia te whakakipakipa i ngā whānau me ngā wāhine Māori o tōna rohe.

"I just know that there are so many people in our community who need hope and that also includes other women and I'm definitely passionate about that, any person can reach the goals that they have, set goals goals for themselves have high standards and just go for it."

He whakataetae rerehua ā Ao tōna hei te tau e heke mai nei.