Ko te reo Māori e mahora ki Makitānara

Ko te kōrero Māori i tāna wāhi mahi ki Makitānara te take i whakaaweawetia te tini mano e Jershon Tatana, tekau mā whitu ōna tau, he kaimahi hoki ki Makitānara i Heretaunga, ki te kōrero te Reo Māori.

I te taenga atu o tētahi ope nui ki te tono parakuihi ki te reo Māori, he mea ngawari noa iho mā Jershon te whakahoki kōrero ki te reo Māori.

“Ki ōku nei whakaaro, kāore rātou e mōhio ko au te tangata kōrero Māori ēngari kei te pai tērā, āe, ko te tikanga kōrero ai te reo ka ora,” ko tā Tatana.

I iri ake tētahi ataata o āna mahi reo Māori ki te ipurangi, mai i taua wā, ka nui kē ngā painga kua hua ake ki te marea.

“Mai i tērā maha atu o ngā tāngata kei te whai i tērā tauira te kōrero Māori ki ēnei wāhi pērā ki te hoko kai ki kē atu ki kōnei mai roto i te taraiwa hoko kai kei te tono rātou mō o rātou kai,” tā Tatana.

Ko tā te kaiwhakahaere rauemi o Makitānara Carmel Berghan, “Lots of positive comments from the local community and the staff here are really pleased at what's happened pleased with Jershon and we just kind of embrace it and whatever comes next comes next.”

Kei te mahi ia ki te tino Makitānara o Te Matau a Māui nā whai anō i kitea taua kiriata e te tari matua.

“They think it's amazing absolutely, they're thrilled for the store and thrilled for the business obviously and thrilled that Jershon was able to help those customers when they came in,” tā Berghan.

I kuraina ia ki Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Manawatu, ināianei ka whai wāhi ki te kura tuarua o Hato Hoani heoi, ka tāea tonu te kōrero i te kāinga.