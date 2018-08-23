Ko te pōuritanga, he mate noho mū

He mate noho mū te pouritanga ka pā atu ki ngā tāngata katoa, ā, he maha hoki ōna ahua ehara i te ngāwari ki te whakatau. He whakarangirua whakaaro engāri hei tā Jazz Thornton, tūroro o tēnei mate ehara i te mea me hikoi mokemoke

Hei tā Thornton ka pā atu te pouritanga ki ngā tāngata katoa ahakoa nō whea.

“They are screaming for help on the inside, but are trying to figure out how to articulate that,” i mea atu a Thornton.

“And so they just kind of go on with their lives not knowing how to seek help, not knowing how to articulate what they're feeling.”

Tekau mā whā ngā wā ka hiahia a Thornton.

“I was walking down the street and I remember just watching everyone walk past, and watch everyone drive past and thinking they have no idea, everyone's lives are continuing on,” i kī atu ia.

Tekau mā ono ōrau te nuinga tāngata i Aotearoa i pā atu ki te mate pouritanga otia, e rima rau e waru tekau mā rua mano te kaute, ā ko te nuinga he Māori.

Ki te kore e kitea ko te whakamomori te papa, ka mutu, e rua tekau paihēneti ngā Māori ka mate ia tau.

“In New Zealand that we have learnt to hide with the stigma of speaking out about it is weak, asking for help is weak, that kind of man-up thing, therefore we kind of suppress our emotions and we don't let people in to see that, which makes it very, very, hard to identify,” te kupu a Thornton.

Ā, he maha ngāna hua;

whakaaro koretake,

pōuritanga ahakoa te aha,

kore i noho āta tau,

he uaua ngā mea katoa,

whakaaro korekiko,

nanawe taiatea.

Wheoi, hei tā Tohunga Wiremu Niania he rongoā te noho tahi.

“Talking about aroha, how important it is to understand and be patient,” i kōrero mai a Niania.

“My core beliefs was that I was unlovable and I was a burden and those closest to me began to directly speak into that saying things like Jazz I love you or Jazz I'm proud of you,” i mea atu a Thornton.

Hei tā Thornton mā te kupu akiaki ka puta rātou ki te ao mārama kia ora ai te noho hei ngā rā e haere ake nei.