Ko te oati a te Pirimia ka whakapai ake te kāwana i te hauora o te Māori

E ai ki te Pirimia ko te whakapai ake i te hauora o te Māori tētahi o ngā aronga matua a te kāwanatanga. Koia tāna i te whakawātanga a Te Taraipiunara o Waitangi kei Ngāruawāhia hei rongoā i te tītaha o ngā hua ki te Māori i te ao hauora.

Hei tā Jacinda Ardern me mana taurite te tīaki i te Māori.

“We have to address inequity in health, we have to ensure that we are lifting the life expectancy of Māori and Pasifika and that's an area that the health minister has made a priority,” i mea atu Ardern

Me te whiu a te tumuwhakarae o te Uepu Ratonga Hauora Māori ā-motu, a Simon Royal, ara, he mate nui ki te tangata te tītaha o te pūnaha hauora ki te Māori.

“Historically there's always been a lack of political will and therefore a failure to hold agencies to account for achieving improved Māori health outcomes,” i kī atu a Royal.

Ko te whakautu a te Minita Manatū Hauora a David Clark, “Absolutely we can see in the equity of outcomes that we're not where we would want to be at this stage in history.”

“We need to do better, that's why for me as Health Minister I've made equity front and centre of my concern.”

Tāpiri atu te whiu a te Kaiwhakahaere a Ngā Mataapuna Oranga a Janice Kuka mō te ture e takahi ana i te Māori.

“The Māori voice was further eroded at a national level in 2016 when the government revoked the requirement for DHBs to have a Māori health plan,” i mea atu a Kuka.

Wheoi, kua tīmata kē te Minita ki te tahitahi i tōna whare.

“You can see it in the documents I've sent to DHB's in terms of what my requirements for them are in terms of health care delivery to show that they are addressing equity,” i kī atu ia, “and that they have plans to improve that over time.”

“We are trying to reduce what is a considerable barrier to accessing care and that has been a cost,” te kupu a Ardern.

“So we've already invested heavily in that in the last budget.”

Ka hāere tonu te pakirehua ki Ngāruawāhia hei ngā wiki e rua.