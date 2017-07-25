Ko te Moko kauae he ara hou ma tētahi kiriwara-ō-mua

He kiriwara ō-mua e tohe nei i te pūroi P, a Tricia Walsh kei te mau moko kauae ināianei, hei tohu i tōna oranga hōu. He wahine i tipu ake i roto i te mahi tūkino, i te patu tangata, i te kai whakapōauau hoki i ngā tau ki muri.

He maringa nui ki a Walsh te whiwhi moko kauae i mua i tōna whānau.

“It's huge, this is it now, there's no taking it back but I'm proud I'm looking forward to the end result I'm looking forward to the new journey.”

He timatanga hōu mōna, kia whakaora i ngā mamae mōrikarika i aia e tamariki ana.

“I was sexually abused as a child raised in a home where there was alcohol and violence by the time I was 12, I had been abused by 50 different people, ran away from home into the arms of the Mongrel Mob at 13 and a half, so I was beaten again for most of my life.”

I kaha patu ōna hoa tāne i aia, nā reira, hei whakakore i te mamae i kai ia i ngā whakapōauau maha.

“When my mother would beat me she would stomp me until she had no energy left and that's like from three or something, so I learned to curl up in a ball and spent most of my life in the fetal position.”

E hia ngā wā i noho ia ki rō whare herehere, i reira i toko ake te hiahia kia whai i te ara tōrunga i tōna putanga ki waho.

“I feel complete I feel that this was always meant to be it was always meant to be for me always meant to be for my whānau and its introducing it back into our whakapapa so it’s not any new, it's knew, we've always known it, knew it, and I'm proud, I'm happy.”

Kei te whakahaere hui whakakore P ia ki ngā pito o Te Tairāwhiti, kei te mahi hoki i ngā kaupapa kore tūkino tamariki, kore whakaweti hoki.