Ko te kaupapa Colgate Games he kōhanga mō ngā uri whakaheke

Kei te takiwa o te kotahi mano, e rima rau ngā tamariki nō ngā tōpito o te Ika ā Maui i whakaopeti atu ki te papahākinakina o Mt Smart, he whakataetae kaiaka te take. Ahakoa e kitea ana te whakawhanaungatanga, i reira anō te wairua whakataetae.

Ka pūhia te pū ki te whakataetae kaiaka Colgate Games, he tohu mō te tīmatanga o tōna huri tau whā tekau.

Hi tā te Heamana o Colgate Games a Fiona Maisey, "We have a number of athletes who started in Colgate Games who can now be found wearing the all blacks jersey or playing sevens in the women's."

Ehara i te mea e whakataetae ana mo te ipu o te ao engari, mō te tākaro, me te ngākaunui ki ngā mahi hākinakina.

"It's just the fun of meeting new people and competing is fun."

"You get to compete against your friends and get to try and beat their pb's and your own at the same time."

"Pai ahau te tū ki runga i te podium me te tākaro me ōku hoa."

Atu i te whakapau kaha me te whakahoahoa, ko tā ētahi o ngā tamariki e mea ana, ehara ko te wikitōria te mea nui.

"I really find this event just for friendship and just having a lot of fun. I mean it's good if I get medals but I'm really here just to have fun."

"Tēnei rā kei te mahi au kotahi, ko te shotput, āpōpō kei te mahi au te hīkoi me te medley relay."

"It's not really about medals for me, it's just about competing."

Ko wai ka hua ko wai ka toa, ko ngā tamariki hurinoa i te Ika ā Māui.