Ko te auahi hiko ā-runga mō te hunga momi paipa

Kei te aro te hunga momi hikareti ki te auahi hiko, ā, ko te toa auahi hiko tuatahi rawa ki Aotearoa nei e mea ana kua kake ō rātou hokohoko e toru rau paiheneti.

I tuwhera a Hawke's Bay Vapour i te tau rua mano tekau mā whā, ā, e whakapae ana rātou tōna tekau mano ngā kai hikareti kua huri kē hei kai auahi hiko.

"It's really picking up. We've been doing this a few years now, so really it was the cigarette price rise at the beginning of 2016 that really started bringing people in," tā te kaiwhakahaere o te toa Michael Brader.

Kua tekau mā toru ngā tau a Clinton Evans e kai hikareti ana, ēngari kua kore ērā rā.

"My main reason for vaping wasn't mainly cause of my health especially cause of my age, it was mainly because of the price of cigarettes. The price of where every six months they were going up and up and basically I just couldn't afford the habit that I created."

E ai ki te Manatū Hauora, he iti iho te mōrearea o te auahi hiko, i ō te hikareti, ēngari wai ka tohu he aha kē ngā pānga ora anamata.

"Vaping is vaporising a liquid and it's a substitute for smoking a cigarette. So instead of burning tobacco leaf you vaporise a liquid that contains nicotine and you inhale that instead," tā Bader.

Hei te tau rua mano tekau mā waru ka panonihia te ture kia whakawhāiti ai ngā hokohoko, ngā pānui hoko anō hoki, ā, ka rāhui hoki te kai ki wāhi tūmatanui.