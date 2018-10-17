Ko tā tētehi ratonga hauora Māori i Te Waiariki, he kaikiri te Manatū Hauora ki ngā ratonga hauora Māori

E ai ki te Kaiwhakahaere o tētahi Ratonga Hauora Māori ki Te Waiariki, i whakatūria ngā ratonga hauora Māori kia hemo tonu atu.

Ko tā Janice Kuka o Ngā Mataapuna Oranga ki te pakirehua o Te Taraipunara o Waitangi, kāore ngā rauemi i riro i a rātou i rite ki te nui i riro i ngā ratonga auraki.

"This cycle of reliance on crown funding keeps us locked into a failed racist and minor cultural system unable and unwilling to change,” i mea atu a Kuka, “meanwhile our people continue to have poorer health outcomes and die at an earlier rate than non-Māori."

Koinei te whiu a te kaikerēme Wai 1315 nō Tauranga Moana ki te kauwha he aha te Māori i taka ai i raro i ngā pūnaha o te Manatū Hauora.

“The inadequate resources we were given as a kaupapa Māori PHO in our establishing phase as opposed to non-Māori,” i kī atu ia.

I mea atu a Kuka ki te paepae i whakakorengia te mana o te reo Māori i te tau 2016, i tā rātou whakakorenga o te rautaki hauora Māori i o ngā poari hauora ā-rohe.

Mai i tōna orokonga i te tau rua mano mā toru hei tā Kuka, kua hē rāwa ngā tikanga tuku pūtea ki ngā ratonga hauora, i kore aro atu ki ngā tōminamina o te Māori.

“It's across the country averages,” te kī a Kuka, “what they never took into consideration is that actually Māori don't fit into averages because we're sicker, we have more chronic diseases, we visit the doctors more often than non-Māori.”

Ko te wero a Kuka ki te taraipuna, i tōna wā tekau mā whā ngā Ratonga Hauora Māori puta noa I te motu, tae mai ki tēnei waa e whā noaiho e tū tonu ana pēnei i te Ngā Mataapuna Oranga, te take ko te ngoikoretanga o ngā tohatoha putea a te Manatū Hauora.

“Our retention of staff is low. We're not viewed as an attractive career option. This is exasperated by the poor pay parity between Māori community nurses and hospital nurses.”

Ko tāna tokorua, tokotoru rānei anake ngā tākuta, wheoi te tokomaha o ngā tūroro Māori i te iti ake o te utu, nō reira, tē taea te āwhina ngā tūroro katoa.

Ko te kōkiri a Kuka me whakapāha me utu hoki te karauna ki ngā kaikerēme Wai 1315 katoa, te nama mō te te kore whiwhi pūtea e hāngai ana i ngā tekau mā whitu tau kua hipa.