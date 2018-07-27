Ko tā te Tāhuhu Rangapū o The Warehouse me kaua ngā kaipakihi e mataku i te ture patu tūkino ā-whānau hōu

Hei tā te Tāhuhu Rangapū o te kamupene kaitā The Warehouse, a tōna wā ka rongo te hunga whakahaere pakihi i ngā hua o te ture riri tara-a-whare hou.

Hei tā Pejman Okhovat, me kaua e horokukū noa te whakatinana ake i te ture, e utua ai kia tekau ngā rā okioki ki ngā pārurenga.

Hei tā Okhovat ko te oranga o ngā kaimahi te ito o te oranga o te pakihi.

“The real cost is the cost of not addressing this and bringing it to the surface and providing the support,” i mea atu ia.

“Cause often the victims will take times off, they go off sick, on repeatedly, they actually won't be at work quite a lot. But by doing this and helping them resolve the issues they can get back to work, have a better life at work so they can support the families better at home.”

Ahatia ngā māharahara o ngētehi kaipakihi i hipangia tonutia te ture whakaruruahu pārurenga kia āhei ai rātou i ngā rā mahi kore tekau me te utu, hei whakapanoni hoki ngā tūāhuatanga mahi kia haumaru ai tā rātou noho i te mahi, tana pānui whakamutunga.

“They are already carrying the costs of women who are experiencing domestic violence,” i kōrero atu te Tumu Whakarae o Te Whakaruruhau mō ngā Wāhine o Aotearoa, a Dr Ange Jury.

“They're seeing it in absenteism, they're seeing it in losing people, they're seeing it in low productivity.”

Nō te tau rua mano tekau mā rima Te Warewhare i hanga ai tā rātou kaupapa here aukati tūkino ā-whānau me te Whakaruruhau mō ngā Wāhine Māori o Aotearoa. He tautoko, he pōrearea kore me te whakangungu i ngā kaimahi ngētehi o ngā wāhanga.

“We've done a very comprehensive training programme for all our regions and organisations,” i kī atu a Okhovat.

“All our management team have gone through a training programme that helps and enables them to deal with the victims, when they speak out or when they seek support.”

“What it's going to do is allow them to keep valuable staff,” i mea mai a Dr Jury. “They're not going to be losing people that they've invested in training and professional development.”

Ka whakamanahia te ture hei te tīmatatanga o te tau hōu.