Ko Tā Te Ope Whakaora me whakarite tahua putea hei hanga whare koporeihana

Hei tā te mātanga kaupapa here ā papori, tā Alan Johnson kōrero, ka kore e ea ai te raru nei i te whakatau a te kāwana ki te hanga i ngā whare ohotata, he kotahi mano e rima rau te nui, hei te paunga o te hōtoke. Hei tā Johnson he nui te hiahia mō ngā whare koporeihana nō reira, me hanga whare hōu ināianei.

“As we know there are some people living in garages and in sheds, and in the back of cars and some even under bridges, and in shop doorways. We need to address that need as a matter of urgency,” i mea atu ia.

Mohoa nei tōna iwa mano e rima rau ngā whānau kei te rārangi mō ngā whare koporeihana, ā, e whakatū ana te Tari Whare o Aotearoa i ngā whare kotahi mano e rima rau neke atu hurinoa i te motu.

“We haven't been building enough houses to cater for the population growth that we've seen, and we haven't been building houses of the right sort to cater for the whānau who don't have a lot of money.”

E manahau ana a Johnson ki te toru tekau mā whitu mīriona tāra a te kāwanatanga ki te hanga whare ohotata hōu hei tēnei wā takurua, wheoi, he kongakonga tonu.

“The real problem is right now is there's a logjam into this transitional housing which will only be cleared if we build more houses.”

“For the next three years of their term and beyond that, that they are going to build thousands of houses each year. We think at least 2, 000 a year are needed just to stop things getting worse.”

Ko tā Johnson hei te putanga o te tahua putea āpōpō kite ai tātou te hiranga o tēnei take ki te kāwanatanga hei whakatika.