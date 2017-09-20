Ko tā te hapū kei te hē rawa atu ngā kaiporotēhi i tuku tono tiaki wai

Ko Ngāti Hori ki Kohupatiki tētahi o ngā rōpū e ono i tuku tono tiaki wai ki ngā awa e rua ki Te Matau a Māui, he mea i toko ake te riri o te tini kaiporotēhi inānahi rā. Ēngari ko tā Ngāti Hori kei te hē rawa atu ngā kaiporotēhi.

"This is not a new outcome for Kohupatiki, we didn't decide this last week," tā te kaumātua o Ngāti Hori Arconnehi Paipper.

"The bottomline is the river first," arā noa atu ngā tau a Ngāti Hori e mahi ana kia tuku tono hei tiaki i tō rātou awa.

Kei te taha o te awa Ngaruroro tō rātou pā a Kohupatiki, he awa māuiui haere i ngā tau.

"The WCO just halts everything that's going to happen in the future. So it gives the river the chance to heal itself," tā te heamana o Kohupatiki Marae Margie McGuire.

"The water conservation order does not change the already consented water takes, it doesn't, but it prevents it from further takes that diminish the water levels that are required for endemic species," e mea ana a Paipper.

Inānahi e hia rau ngā kaiporotēhi nō ngā ahumahi katoa i puta atu ki ngā huarahi o Te Matau a Māui, ko te āwangawanga ka whakaiti marika te rahi o ngā wai mā rātou.

"We use 55,000 litres a second. As it stands, how the application is, we're actually only allowed to take 1500 litres, a little bit more, almost 1600 litres a second as a community," tā Jerf Van Beek (Twyford Irrigators Group).

"The WCO does not take away any existing water consents that are valid with the authorities and the misconception is that they're going to have their water takes reduced drastically because of the WCO if it eventuates," tā McGuire.

Ngāti Hori ki Kohupatiki rātou ko ētahi atu anō rōpū e rima i tuku i te tono i tau atu ki te aroaro o tētahi tarapiunara motuhake i tērā tau.

I tēnei wā e toru rau waru tekau mā waru ngā tono kua tau atu ki Te Mana Rauhī Taiao.