Ko tā Moana Jackson, “Kāre te Kāwanatanga e aro ana ki Te Whakapuakanga a Te Rūnanga o Te Ao Mō Ngā Mana Iwi Taketake.”

Kei Te Papa Tongarewa, i Te Whanganui-a-Tara e tū ana te hui mō Te Whakaputanga a te Te Rūnanga o Te Ao mō ngā Mana Iwi Taketake.

Ko Te Kāhui Tika Tangata rātou ko Te Kura Amorangi o Ngā Iwi Taketake o te ao ki Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa ngā kai-whakahaere i te hui, i te tau tuangahuru nei o te whakaputanga.

Ko te tāhūhū kōrero, ko te hāngai me ngā pānga o te whakaputanga ki a Aotearoa.

E ai ki a Moana Jackson, “Kāre te Kāwanatanga e aro ana ki Te Whakapuakanga a Te Rūnanga o Te Ao Mō Ngā Mana Iwi Taketake.”

Ko tā Jackson, “The Govt. has said for example it can't be used in Treaty Settlements which is denial of the declaration itself.”

Hei tā Pita Sharples, “ kāre te Kāwanatanga e aro ana ki te Reo Māori.”

Ko tāna hoki, “Ka kī mai te Pirimia i tērā wiki ka taea e nga kura o Aotearoa ki te whakaako nga reo o te ao he pūtea mō rātau. Kāre e tino kite i te takatakahanga o tō tātau reo Māori nō konei anake.”

Kāre te Kāwantanga o te rua mano mā whitu i tautoko i te whakapuakanga nei, ā, nō te tau rua mano tekau te Kāwanatanga i whakaae.

Ko tā Jackson, “I think the main importance of the declaration is that it reaffirms what our people have always said and we've always claimed in The Treaty. We did not cede sovereignty we continue to have Tino Rangatiratanga the right of self-determination and that is stated very clearly in the declaration to be a right to all Indigenous Peoples including Māori.”

Ko tāna hoki, he maha ake ngā iwi taketake e whakamahi ana i tēnei whakapuakanga.

“And if our people can be encouraged to see it as sitting alongside the Treaty not a replacement but as something which adds to the Treaty then it will gather more force and become something that the Crown in the end will have to take more serious notice of,” tā Jackson.

Ko tā Jackson anō, ko te āhua o ngā whakapuakanga nei, ā tōna wā ka whai ngako, ka whai niho mēnā ka whakamahia whānuitia.