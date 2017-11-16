Kaupapa: NZ Music

Ko ngā toki o te ao waiata e ikapahi atu ana ki ngā tohu waiata o Vodafone

  • Tāmaki Makaurau

Ko ngā toki o te ao waiata e ikapahi atu ana ki ngā tohu waiata o Vodafone i te pō nei.

Ka tau ngā tautapa Māori o ngā tohu Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards ki Tāmaki Makaurau i mua i te pō whakahirahira.

Hei tā Israel Starr, "This is my first time so you know when you first start in music you always have certain goals and this was one of them so I'm just happy to be here and excited just to be in the mix."

E ai kia Marcius Abraham, "This is all a new experience to me, unlike my brother, but I'm pretty excited about the night, getting dressed up and being part of such a prestigous awards night."

Ka whakatuanuitia te wāhanga Best Roots Album e ngā kaiwaiata Māori, ā, kua eke a Sonz of Zion, a Tomorrow People  me Israel Starr ki te kōwhiringa.

Hei tā Starr, "Feeling really excited just to be nominated along with the Sons boys and TP as well, it's an honour so I can't wait to celebrate with them tonight."

Ko te tokorua e tū ana ki te kōwhiringa Kaiwaiata Māori he tauhou ki ngā tohu VNZMAs. Kua tākina e Alien Weaponry he mōmō waiata hou I te mārenatanga o te mētara me te reo Māori. He rongo rerekē ki te ngāwari o te reo waiata o Te Karehana Toi-Gardiner.

Ka eke tahi te mahuri tōtara a Theia ki te pae ki te taha o David Dalls, Kings me Lorde.

