Ko Nanaia Mahuta tērā ka puāwai i te tūranga Minita Whanaketanga Māori - John Tamihere

Ko Nanaia Mahuta tērā ka puāwai i te tūranga Minita Whanaketanga Māori. Koia te matapae a John Tamihere, Minita ō-mua o Reipa, tāhuhu rangapū hoki o Waipareira Trust. Me te aha, Hei tāna anō, ka tino whai hua te mahi i roto i te whāwhāru.

Hei tā John Tamihere ko Nanaia Mahuta te tangata tika mō tēnei tūranga hou.

“She has cabinet experience under Helen Clark. She has the greatest mandate out of any Māori seat.”

Ko hokinga tēnei mo Mahuta, i noho ki te rūnanga Minita i te wā ka turakina a Reipā i te tau ruamano mā waru.

“There's a lot of spade work that goes in that you don't get the credit for and because she was a minister for non-Māori matters the last time at the end of the Clark period.”

Ko tā Tamihere, ka whai whakaaro a Mahuta ki ngā take pākino nēi i te iwi Māori.

“There will be an emphasis on our vulnerable communities, on lifting our education, our health, our welfare and our housing. Then you can speak anything you'd like.”

Nā, ko tētahi tari o Te Whānau o Waipareira, ko Te Pou Matakana, me tā te ringa tohu a Merepeka Tait e mea ana ka hāere tonu ngā mahi o Whānau Ora i raro i tēnei kāwanatanga hou me te Manatū Whakahiato Ora.

Hei tā te Hemana o Te Pou Matakana a Merepeka Tait, “Well obviously a number of people have said what will be the future of Whānau Ora. We believe our future is secure.”

No tēra tau te kāwanatanga ka whakapau ko atu i te tekau mā tahi miriona tāra ki ngā kaupapa whakamana.

“We have operated under the radar for a number of years now, just getting on with the work i might say with the amount money we should have had to do the big work that we've done and we've done it really well.”

Hei ki tā Tait, kei te tuwhera ngā kuaha o Te Pou Matakana ki te kāwanatanga mena he tirohanga tā rātou mo te oranga o Whānau Ora.