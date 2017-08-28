Ko Kharl WiRepa te Māori tuatahi kia tāngia tōna rārangi kākahu ki ngā whārangi o Vogue

Ko te kaihoahoa kākahu nō Te Whānau a Apanui, ko Kharl WiRepa te Māori tuatahi ki te hora i āna kākahu ki ngā whārangi o Vogue Magazine.

He moemoeā kua ea mō Kharl WiRepa, te kaihoahoa kākahu Māori tuatahi o Vogue. Ko tēnei te kākahu ki raro nei i puta ai tōna ihu hei 'Kaihoahoa o mohoa' e ai ki a Vogue.

"I saw the photo of my dress in the issue of Vogue and then it hit me, and then I realized that this is real."

Mai i te mahi kaihoko tae noa mai ki te wiki kākahu o Aotearoa me āna mahi o nāea, ko tā Kharl WiRepa, ko tōna haerenga kē tōna angitūtanga.

"It's been really quite pioneering and quite astounding the amount of dreams that we have been able to make come true through my own. That I think is the greatest achievement over Vogue, over Fashion Week and everything."

Ā, ko tāna, he tauira tēnei ekenga mō te kounga o ngā mahi kaihoahoa o Te Moananui-a-Kiwa whānui.

"I see for the future that the Pacific will definitely have a huge influence on the modern world of the next generation of fashion."

I tētahi uiuinga motuhake ki a Te Kāea, i puta ngā kōrero a te uri o Te Whānau a Apanui mō ōna raumahara mō tōna kuia - te hiringa ia o āna mahi.

"I remember as a child when I used to watch my nana and her friends go to church and they'd put on their white heels and their pearls and all their beautiful clothing for church. I always used to be inspired by that."

Ko te putanga o Vogue a te Mahuru, te tihi o te ao kākahu, ā, ko ia te kaitohu i te mutunga o te wiki kākahu me te tīmatanga o te tau kākahu hou. Ka rewa te Wiki Kakahu o Aotearoa i te pō nei.