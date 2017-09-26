Ko 'The Boys' ngā toa whakaihuwaka o te whakataetae pāo rotarota o ngā kura tuarua o Aotearoa

He patu i te pōhēhē, ka kōrero pono hoki i ngā take rangatahi. Ko Jai Selkirk me tana rōpū 'The Boys' ngā toa whakaihuwaka o te whakataetae pāo rotarota o ngā kura tuarua o Aotearoa, ā, ka tū mā rātou a Aotearoa e whakakanohi i te papa whakatū waewae ā-ao.

Ko tētahi uri o Ngāpuhi, arā ko Jai Selkirk, me tōna rōpu e haepapatia ana ngā kaupapa rangatahi, tuakiri Māori hoki.

E mea ana a Jai Selkirk (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whātua), "There were a few people at the actual event and just getting my message to them was already crazy enough, like a 100 or so people, and to find out that many more people got to see it on Facebook, I was really overwhelmed."

Paruhi kau ana te eke o te rōpū The Boys nō te kura o Dilworth, nā rātou te whakataetae pāo o ngā kura tuarua i toa. Angitu ana te noho a Selkirk i te rongonuitanga o tōna pāo takitaki, neke atu i te kotahi miriona ngā kaimātakitaki ki runga pae pāpori.

Tā Jai, "I believe that everyone has something to say that's really important so I was just really lucky to have a competition like Word - The Front Line where I was able to be on stage and be able to tell everyone."

Ka tū te rōpū The Boys hei māngai mō Aotearoa ki te whakataetae tuarua ki Ahitereiria, ā, ka tū ki te papa whakatū waewae ki 'Melbourne Spoken Word Prize', te whakaaturanga pāo nui ki te tuakoi tonga o te ao.

E ai ki a Nathan Su'a, Kairotarota, "A few years ago you would never see four boys talking about something they love together but now we're talking about anime and we're going to Australia for it, which is pretty cool."

E whai huruhuru ana te South Auckland Poetry Collective me Action Education hoki hei whakawhiti i ngā tama i te waitahenga.