Ko atu i te kotahi rau rima tekau te hunga kāinga ki Tauranga ka whiwhi taonga

He takoha i ngā tāonga kotahi rau e rima tekau te mahi a te wahine kaihāpai i te ora nei ki Tauranga, hei hoatu ki ngā whānau noho whakaruruhau i te wā o te kirihimana. Heoi tērā tonu te tatari a te mema pāremata mō tēnei rohe, a Te Minita Hanga Whare te pūrongo ōkawa mō tēnei kaupapa, e tarea e ia te whakamaherehere kaupapa hei kōkiri māna.

He hora i te manahau me te hāneaneatanga ki ngā whānau kāinga kore i te wā Kirihimete te aronga matua o Angela Redwood.

“If somebody was taken out of their house at a moment notice that they had the basic essentials, a change of clothes, some pyjamas, and a towel so you can have a shower, blanket so you can cuddle and feel safe and go to sleep,” i mea atu ia.

Engari, he wā toimaha kē mō te tokomaha. E harikoa ana tētehi pāpā e kī ana, i a ia e tamariki ana i whiwhi taonga ia.

Ahakoa te uaua kātahi ka uaua rawa atu. Kei te pokea tōna ate e te māuiui.

“The most rewarding thing for me was to actually see the effect that it had on an individual person,” i kōrero atu a Redwood. “I found really humbling and really touching was adults that were on the verge of tears just over something as simple as a little bag.”

Whakauru atu ana ki te wā Kirihimete ki Tauranga, te hunga kore kāinga e whā rau ka rongo i te ngau o te pōhara. Engari, e ai ki te mema pāremata o Te Waiariki, he panoni kei te haere. Wheoi anō, e whai ana te Whānau o Te Tuinga ki te whakakahore i te āhua kāinga kore.

“Our plan is to build more houses it's what we campaigned on it's what I'm going to do,” i kī atu a Tamati Coffey.

“But the first step is to actually talk to our Minister of Housing which is what I've done to really find out what the problem is.”

Wheoi anō, e whai ana te Whānau o Te Tuinga ki te whakakahore i te āhua kāinga kore.

“We get a bigger buzz as much as the people that are helping just watching a lady who is struggling to do what she does, encourages us to do what we do,” i mea atu te kaiwhakahaere o Te Whānau o Te Tuinga, i a Tommy Wilson.

“I just wanted to be a guiding light to say look it is possible, you can get through this,” i kōrero atu a Redwood. “Life does turn around.”

Mō tēnei kaihāpai i te ora, ahakoa he iti he pounamu.

"It doesn't take a lot to make a huge difference in someone's life," i kī atu ia.

Ko te tumanako ia mā te whakaaro kotahi ka puta he hua mō te nuinga.