Ko Aotearoa tētahi o ngā wahi e whakapaetia ana ka whakaahuatia mō te whitiata tuarua o Avatar.

Ko te whetū rongonui nei, ko Cliff Curtis i tau mai ki Whakata Māori whai muri i tana hui tahi ki te ringatohu, ki a James Cameron me tana tūranga whakaari matua i roto i te kaupapa piriona tāra te wāriu nei.

He paepae poto hou mo tenei uri o Houmaitawhiti e whakaariki atu nei ki ngā rangatira o Hollywood.

E a ki a Cliff Curtis, “For me to come in and bring in the influences that I have from our tāonga Māori. I recognise the reo, like my character name is Tonowari. So I see "Tono" and that sounds totally Māori.”

I hoki mai a Cliff Curtis mai i LA e rua rā ki muri whai muri i tana hui ngātahi me te ringatohu a James Cameron. Ahakoa kaore ano ngā korero kia puta mo te kiriata hou, he pānga ano ta Curtis ki nga tikanga kei roto i te pakiwaitara.

Hei tāna, “I'm excited but still testing the waters, it's still their kaupapa but they've invited me into it and how much I get to influence that I don't know yet, but I'm throwing all sorts of ideas out there just to see what sticks.”

Ki tāna ano, ‘There's also so much I don't know I haven't read all of the scripts, I've only read a couple and so we have two years out before it even hits the screens. So there's going to be a lot of anticipation on what the world is going to be about.”

Na te maha o nga whakaaturanga, ka roa te noho mōna ki rāwāhi. Heoi he wahanga o te whakaaturanga ka whakaahuahia ki Aotearoa.

Hei tāna, “That's the meke brother, bringing it home you know, that's us and I think it's beautiful to be able to working in Hollywood projects and still be connected to home. That's my greatest accomplishment in my career is being able to maintain my ahikaa and that sense of belonging being home and losing that sense of connection.”

Kā timata ngā mahi hopu whakaahua mo te tuatahi o ngā kiriata hei mutunga o tenei tau.