Kite surfing drama proves Metservice warnings should not be taken lightly

Me aro ki ngā whakatūpatotanga a Met Service mō ngā tai nui e tuki atu ana ki Pōneke, koinā kē te āhua mō tētahi kai eke ngaru ki te tātahi rongonui a Lyall Bay, i mau ki ngā ngaru nui i te ahiahi nei.

Tukituki ana ngā tai ki te ākau, te matapae a te tari tirorangi today, ā, pātukituki ana te manawa i te hauata i tata pā ki ngā kai eke ngaru.

E ai ki tētahi Kaieke Manuaute a Torstien Molskred, “All the other parties are pointing looking and he pretty had been drifted off because of an unlucky wave. And of course when that happens you had to do a self-rescue.”

I a mātou e whakaahua ana ki tātahi mō ngā whakatūpato tai, tērā te kaieke ngaru i tata ngaro atu, ā, ohorere ana ngā kaikauhauora me te hunga mātakitaki. I te mutunga iho, i puta ia ki te ora, he kaha mātanga nōna, e ai ki tana hoa.

Hei tā tētahi Kaimatapae huarere o Metservice a Gerard Bellam, “These experienced surfers can get amongst and less experienced ones would wanna look for sheltered areas inside harbours or areas when the waves refract around from there because there’s a lot of energy in the swell at the moment. It’s a long period swell.”

“When you’re in a situation like that it is just to keep calm pretty much and just figure out a solution to your problem and don’t say ‘oh you're gonna die’ because that’s not usually going to happen,” hei tā Molskred.

Hei tā DrownBase me Water Safety New Zealand e 96 nga aituā toromi i tēra tau. Hei tā te Tari Tirorangi me whakamataara te iwi ki ngā tohu huarere hei karo i ngā matenga horomi.

“It’s quite dangerous conditions now for going out for a fish, we wanted people to get those crayfish pots in and tie their mornings and so on because it’s quite dangerous with that big powerful swell,” hei tā Bellum.

Hei tā Metservice, ka eke ngā ngaru ki te wha ira rima mita i tēnei rangi, āpopo hoki, ā, ka hunuku atu ki Te Tai Rāwhiti.