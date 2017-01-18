Kings breaks NZ music chart record

Ko te kaiwaiata nō Tuhoe me Te Arawa a Kings e pupuri ana i te rīkoata mo te roa o tana waiata e noho ana ki te tūranga nama tahi.

Ko ia te Kīngi o te taumata waiata o Aotearoa. Ka tūraki ake ia i a Lorde, kia kapo ai te rekoata mō te waiata noho roa ki te pae tuatahi.

Hei tā Kings (Te Arawa, Tūhoe) ki a Te Kāeā, “The CEO of Warner(Music) tagged me in this Instagram post and I texted him straight like ‘Is this for real?' and he was like yeah, and I'm like 'But is it for real?' He's like 'it's for real'. The loves been awesome the support from the people have been crazy. It's was really kind of a surreal feeling.”

E rua tekau mā whitu wiki tana waiata a 'Don't worry about It' e noho ana ki te tihi. Ka mutu i tipu haere tana hiranga i tērā tau, i riro ki te tohu mō te tino kaipūoro hou ki te pō tuku taonga waiata o Vodafone.

“It was gonna be mentally challenging, but I didn't realise how mentally challenging until they called my name out. I though oh no. I forgot everything, I forgot to thank my Mrs, she was staring at me like ‘Hmmm, Breakthrough is it? It'll be breakthrough when we get back'.”

Hei tā Kings nā tōna taha wairua ia i angitū ai.

“I think I'm a channel, not so much as I'm writing the music, but it's like I'm a channel of the wairua coming through and I'm just open to it.”

Kua oti te wāwāhi kiriata mō tana waiata hou mō 'Someday', ā, e manako ana ia ka puta i ēnei rangi tata.