Kingitanga and Corrections unite to assist Māori offenders

He momo tuatahi rā te waikanaetanga i waenga i te Kiingitanga me te Tari Ara Poutama, ko te ito he patu i te tōaitanga hara, he whakahoki anō i ngā uri o Waikato ki te uma o te Kiingitanga. Hei tā te hekeretari matua o Kiingi Tuuheitia, hei tā Te Rangihīroa Whakaruru, ko te panonitanga rā tēnei o ngā whakahaere a te Kiingitanga i roto i āna whiriwhiri take, me te Kāwanatanga.

Ka mana te whakaaetanga i te waitohutanga a Kiingi Tuheitia me te minita o Te Ara Poutama, kia mahi ngātahi hei painga mo ngā mauhere Māori.

E ai ki a Whakaruru, “We don't want a hand out. Cause our people inside your facilities they need a hand out, they need to get out.”

Hei tā te Minita o Te Ara Poutama a Louise Lupton, “We want to make more of an impact and the Kiingitanga will help us to that and then when they leave, when they go home to their families and communities.”

E rima tekau ōrau o ngā mauhere tāne he Māori, e ono tekau ōrau neke atu he wahine Māori. Neke atu i te tekau ōrau ngā mauhere Māori ka hara tuarua i ngā mea tauiwi. Mā ngā raurau a te Kiingitanga me ngā raurau o Te Ara Poutama e ora ai ngā mauhere o Waikato-Tainui me ngā iwi rua tekau mā whā kei te tautoko i te Kiingitanga.

E ai ki te Tumuwhakarae o Te Ara Poutama Rick Smith, “The Kiingitanga already has going through Waikato-Tainui is the waka competition and festival. We'd like the Māori men in Springhill prison to play a big part in the next festival. Carving ara waka in the first instance. Doing the work on that over maybe a two year period and I know the Kiingitanga movement have got resources set aside to support this activity.”

Nā te hainatanga o te whakataunga Raupatu o Waikato-Tainui i te tau iwa tekau mā rima, i whakakorengia te utu tāke. E hiahia ana a Kiingi Tuhetia kia tuku te putea hei āwhina i ngā iwi.

Hei tā Whakaruru, “That's what the King believed his mother signed was to give us the means to help. We want to put on the table lands, resources and people.”

E ai ki a Smith, “I'm really concerned about Māori women having safe homes to go to. We've talked about land that could be made available through the Kiingitanga, maybe corrections could place housing on where together we could mentor the women and they can get their families and children there.”

Ka kōwhiriwhiri te Kiingitanga i ngā whenua ki te rohe o Waikato ki te hanga i ngā whare hei whakahaumaru i ngā mauhere kua puta i te whare herehere, ā ngā marama e tū nei.