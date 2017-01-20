Kingi Ihaka laid to rest

Mānunu ana te tai ki Pōtahi Marae, i Te Kao i te rā nei, he tata ki te rima rau tāngata tōna nui te pari atu ki te uhunga o Kingi Ihaka. Tūtira mai ana ngā ope ki te whakahōnore i te hoia, i te pirihimana, i te pou whakapāho ō-mua nei.

He hīkoi whakamutunga tēnei ki te mata o te whenua, ā, ki tana tūrangawaewae o Pōtahi.

E ai ki tētahi Kaumatua o Ngāti Kuri a Pineaha Murray, "I a mātou e haere ana, e kopi hoiho ana me ā mātou uncles, ae Kingi haere - kua wareware koe i a mātou i te mea kua kite koe i ngā tāngata kāore ano e kite, engari i rongo, kua wareware koe i a mātou engari e pai ana mauria atu te aroha o te iwi ki te Whānau kua mahana koe i a rātou, kua mahana rātou i a koe."

Whitu tekau mā whā ngā tau a Kingi Ihaka ora ana, ā, ko te ope taua a tumatauenga, te ao pāpaho ētahi i whakanui i ana mahi.

Hei tā tētahi Hoa Kaimahi I te ao Pouaka Whakaata a Miki Apiti, “I am sad, very sad, he was a staunch soldier, as well as in his broadcasting work, that was where I first met him. When we worked together for the television industry we used to travel around the country interviewing people about their history so it could be shared with everyone as well as their families.”

E tau ana a Te Aupōuri kua hoki mai tō rātou taonga, ā, hei tana karangatahi ki a Pineaha Murray he uaua te kite atu i tētahi e pēnei ana te māia.

“We the family are very sad. For the loss of this gentleman who was well known around the world. He was faithful to his church, to his family and to his tribe’s people,” hei tā Murray.

E ai ki tētahi whānaunga a Mark Nathan, “As he lays here on our marae, I support the acknowledgements he has received in the past few days. So I will not speak again for him, the talking is done. We all know what he has achieved in his life, we now commit him to his final resting place.”

Haere koe e kara ki te hangūtanga o ngā marohirohi, ki ō mātua, ki ō wheinga e tatari mai ana mōu.