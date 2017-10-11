Ki te panoni te ahua o te rārangi Māori ka kitea pea he tūru Māori tuawaru

Taka rawa mai he kotahi rau rima tekau tau no te whakatūtangahia o ngā tūru Māori ki paremata, e whakahau ana te rōpu o Te Ata Tino Toa kia hīkina ngā rēhita ki te Rārangi Māori, i runga i te manako ka whai tūru hou.

Ko tā Te Ao Pritchard hiahia kia kake ake ngā rēhita ki te rārāngi Māori, kia whakapakari te tū a Ngai Māori ki rō Paremata.

"The Māori option is coming up in 2018 and we want to make sure that the potential of Māori involvement and for MPs to be speaking on behalf of the people is captured."

Ko tā Pritchard e aro ana te kaupapa ki te pāpāho i te mātauranga, me te whakamataara i te Māori ki ngā whainga o ngā tūru Māori me ngā hua pea ka puta.

"The general seats speak on behalf of the general population when there are some very specific Māori issues that need to be tended to. So in the Māori seats one of the benefits is that you have a concentrated focus on what it is that you're directing your progress towards or what you're influencing."

He rua rau rima tekau mano kua rēhita ki te Rārāngi Māori. Ko tā Pritchard he nui ngā Māori kihae i mōhio ka taea te peke atu ki rārangi kē whai muri i te kautenui.

"We don't know how many people we require to add in another seat, that's all dependant on the CENSUS. So we want to encourage people to [participate] in the CENSUS because that has a direct influence on whether there is another Māori electorate."

Ko tā Pritchard e matua aro te kaupapa ki te hunga taiohi, ā, ahakoa ko tēhea rārangi ka tohia e rātou ko te whai mōhio tonu te whainga nui.