Kei te wheori ana ngā mahi poi a tētahi tamaiti no Ōpōtiki

Ko Raukura Amai-Hill, he tama, e rima ōna tau nō Ōpōtiki, kua mātakina rā e te rima tekau mā whitu mano tāngata i runga o Pukamata e mahi ana i te poi. He mea whakaawe ia nā te kapa o ōna mātua, nā Ōpōtiki Mai Tawhiti, ā, nā tētahi o ōna kōkā te whāataata o āna mahi poi i tītohu.

He pūkenga kua heke iho mai ki a ia.

Hei tā te Māmā o Cath Amai (Te Whakatōhea) ki a Te Kāea, “Just coming to noho all the time, to Ōpotiki mai tawhiti, I perform for them, and he just pick up the poi.”

Nā tōna whāea kēkē i whakairi i tētahi kiriata mō Raukura e mahi ana i te poi o Ōpotiki Mai Tawhiti, taro kē, kua wheori ki te ao.

E ai ki a Alycia Amai, “We were just kicking it at home, work centre at Ōpotiki primary school and he just started doing to poi and I just pulled out my phone and started taping him usually he doesn't carry on but he did.”

E whakatō ana ki roto i a ia ngā tikanga a tōna iwi i runga hoki i ngā tautoko a te whānau whānui. Heoi, ko te kapa haka kua titi pai ki tōna ngakau.

Hei tā Cath Amai, “He does everything, the rākau, the patu not just the poi but the poi is his main one.”

Kua whakatō te kākano inaianei hei taonga mo tōna iwi.