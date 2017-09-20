Kei te whāngai i ngā whānau matekai

Nō ngā tutukitanga o te Taiopenga Kōanga whai hua ai Te Whare Whakaari Māori a Te Pou Theatre kei Te Uru o Tāmaki Makaurau. Heoi, i whakatau rātau kia whakahokia ngā pūtea ki te hapori.

E ai ki a Turei Puru o Ngāti Awa, he maha ngā taumaha e amohia e ngā whānau Māori o te takiwā, "It is pretty hard for us, for not just me, there's a few people out there that needs help too, you know, it's hard for a few of us Māori people to get help."

Ko tā Tainui Tukiwaho o Te Whare Whakaari o Te Pou, "I decided to reconsider what Te Pou, we're the only Māori theatre, what point of difference we can have from all of the other theatres and one of the major points of difference or what we try to do is use kaupapa or tikanga Māori to move through the mahi that we're doing and part of that is taking care of our hapū or iwi."

I rongo a ia i te auē o ngā whānau i runga i te whārangi ipurangi o Pay It Forward o Tāmaki ki te Uru, nā reira ka whai whakaaro ia kia kohi kai te whānau nei o Te Pou Theatre hei whāngai i a rātau e matekai ana.

"We put our own post up and a lot of whānau got in touch with us. Those whānau ranges from a koro who's 75 who's used up his credits with other places and can't get kai and that's from one person to a whānau of nine where there's parents and seven children and they’re just struggling to feed all the kids at the moment," tā Tukiwaho.

E ai ki a Chris Martin o Te Pou Theatre kei te mahue atu ētahi whānau i ngā ratonga.

"A lot of the families that we're delivering to today are a little bit whakamā (shy) about their processes that they need to go through to be able to get food like showing bank accounts, not saying that their being dishonest, but they're just a bit shy about it."

Koia tā Tainui Tukiwaho, mā te aha i ēnei momo mahi hei whakangāwari ake i ngā taumaha e pēhi nei i ngā whānau.

Hei tā Turei Puru, nōna te whiwhi, "It's just good to hear that there's someone out there to help us out when people need the help."

Ki te pīrangi koe ki te hāpai i ēnei momo kaupapa, rapa i te whārangi Pay it Forward o tō takiwā ki Pukamata.